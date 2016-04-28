BRIEF-United Therapeutics says Roger Jeffs steps down as president and co-CEO

April 28 United Therapeutics Corp

* Says Roger Jeffs steps down as president and co-chief executive officer

* United Therapeutics Corp says Michael Benkowitz promoted to president and chief operating officer

* United Therapeutics Corp says Martine Rothblatt, remains chairman of board and becomes sole chief executive officer

* United therapeutics corp says Jeffs will become a senior advisor to company.