BRIEF-United Therapeutics says Roger Jeffs steps down as president and co-CEO

April 28 United Therapeutics Corp

* Says David Zaccardelli steps down as executive vice president and chief operating officer

* United Therapeutics Corp says Michael Benkowitz promoted to president and chief operating officer

* United Therapeutics Corp says Martine Rothblatt, remains chairman of board and becomes sole chief executive officer

* United therapeutics corp says Jeffs will become a senior advisor to company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

