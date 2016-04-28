版本:
BRIEF-A Schulman expands masterbatch production capacity in China

April 28 A Schulman Inc

* A Schulman Inc says expanded its masterbatch production capacity in China to serve growing demand in region

* A Schulman Inc says opened a new color masterbatch facility in Changshu High Tech Industrial Park CEDZ, Jiangsu, China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

