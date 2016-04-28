版本:
BRIEF-Cargojet redeems outstanding 6.5% convertible debentures

April 28 Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet inc says redeemed aggregate principal amount of all of its outstanding 6.5% convertible unsecured debentures due april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

