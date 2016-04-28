版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-S&P- Abbott Laboratories ratings remain on creditwatch negative on planned acquisition of St. Jude

April 28 S&P:

* Abbott Laboratories ratings remain on creditwatch negative on planned acquisition of St. Jude Medical Source text: (bit.ly/21hkyCp) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

