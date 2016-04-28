版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group CEO - Will rollout 'on-the-go mobile' ordering nationwide this year if NY test successful- interview

April 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* CEO - will rollout on-the-go mobile ordering nationwide this year if test successful in New York- interview

* CEO - looking at expanding delivery this year - interview Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

