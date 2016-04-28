BRIEF-Boeing received 10 new orders for weak through April 26, 2016

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Boeing Co :
* Says ten new orders (orders for ten 737 by unidentified customers) for weak through April 26, 2016
* Says identified Xiamen Airlines for 10 737s previously listed as unidentified Source text: bit.ly/1Wt3dWk Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web