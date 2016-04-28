版本:
BRIEF-Boeing received 10 new orders for weak through April 26, 2016

April 28 Boeing Co :

* Says ten new orders (orders for ten 737 by unidentified customers) for weak through April 26, 2016

* Says identified Xiamen Airlines for 10 737s previously listed as unidentified Source text: bit.ly/1Wt3dWk Further company coverage:

