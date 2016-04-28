版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler in late stage talks with Google car project for partnership - CNBC

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Fiat Chrysler in late stage talks with Alphabet's Google car project for technical partnership - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

