BRIEF-Walmart Canada expands its plastic reduction initiative

April 28 Walmart Canada

* Walmart Canada expands its plastic reduction initiative

* Says initiative includes introduction of a five cent plastic bag fee on all single-use plastic bags Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ WMT.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

