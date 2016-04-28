版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene says 2020 Revlimid forecast is conservative: conf call

April 28 Celgene Execs Say Otezla Continues To Grow At Similar Rate After Novartis' Cosentyx Launch - Conf Call

* Celgene Execs Say Otezla Continues To Gain Market Share - Conf Call

* Celgene Execs Say The Fundamentals For Revlimid And Pomalyst Are Both Exceptionally Strong - Conf Call

* Celgene Execs Say 2020 Revlimid Forecast Is Conservative - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐