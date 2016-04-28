BRIEF-Celgene says 2020 Revlimid forecast is conservative: conf call

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Celgene Execs Say Otezla Continues To Grow At Similar Rate After Novartis' Cosentyx Launch - Conf Call
* Celgene Execs Say Otezla Continues To Gain Market Share - Conf Call
* Celgene Execs Say The Fundamentals For Revlimid And Pomalyst Are Both Exceptionally Strong - Conf Call
* Celgene Execs Say 2020 Revlimid Forecast Is Conservative - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.