BRIEF-Celgene says 2020 Revlimid forecast is conservative: conf call

April 28 Celgene Execs Say Otezla Continues To Grow At Similar Rate After Novartis' Cosentyx Launch - Conf Call

* Celgene Execs Say Otezla Continues To Gain Market Share - Conf Call

* Celgene Execs Say The Fundamentals For Revlimid And Pomalyst Are Both Exceptionally Strong - Conf Call

* Celgene Execs Say 2020 Revlimid Forecast Is Conservative - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)