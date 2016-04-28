BRIEF-Fidelity Bank responds to media reports

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Fidelity Bank Plc
* Refers to reports in the media on investigations into transactions undertaken by the bank in 2015
* The transactions are now the subject matter of investigations by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission
* "Confirm that the transactions were duly reported as required by the regulators"
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.