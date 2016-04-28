版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity Bank responds to media reports

April 28 Fidelity Bank Plc

* Refers to reports in the media on investigations into transactions undertaken by the bank in 2015

* The transactions are now the subject matter of investigations by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission

* "Confirm that the transactions were duly reported as required by the regulators" Source text (bit.ly/24mlmI1) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐