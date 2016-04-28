版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma Settles Contract Dispute

April 28 Essar Steel Algoma Inc :

* On Monday, April 25, 2016 , Essar Steel algoma settled its contract dispute with cliffs natural resources

* Pursuant to settlement, parties have agreed to re-instate contract

* Cliffs will resume supply of iron ore pellets to essar steel algoma for a portion of company's remaining 2016 requirements

* Essar Steel Algoma Inc says settlement, which resolves all claims between parties, is subject to documentation and requisite court approval

* Cliffs will return to contract's existing terms in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐