BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma Settles Contract Dispute

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Essar Steel Algoma Inc :
* On Monday, April 25, 2016 , Essar Steel algoma settled its contract dispute with cliffs natural resources
* Pursuant to settlement, parties have agreed to re-instate contract
* Cliffs will resume supply of iron ore pellets to essar steel algoma for a portion of company's remaining 2016 requirements
* Essar Steel Algoma Inc says settlement, which resolves all claims between parties, is subject to documentation and requisite court approval
* Cliffs will return to contract's existing terms in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.