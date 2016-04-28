BRIEF-JetBlue to offer 6-times weekday service between Laguardia, Logan airport

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Starting October 31, 2016, co will offer six-times weekday service between Laguardia airport, Logan International airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.