版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-JetBlue to offer 6-times weekday service between Laguardia, Logan airport

April 28 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Starting October 31, 2016, co will offer six-times weekday service between Laguardia airport, Logan International airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐