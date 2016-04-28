版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-North European Oil Royalty Trust qtrly distribution of $0.24 per unit

April 28 North European Oil Royalty Trust :

* Quarterly distribution of $0.24 per unit for Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

