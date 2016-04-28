版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22/shr

April 28 Sanderson Farms Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

