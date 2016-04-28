版本:
中国
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Pfizer Inc declares $0.30 second-quarter 2016 dividend

April 28 Pfizer Inc

* Declares $0.30 second-quarter 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

