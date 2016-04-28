BRIEF-Silver Bear Resources enters into non-binding term sheet for Mangazeisky silver project debt funding package

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc :
* Silver bear announces entering into non-binding term sheet for mangazeisky silver project debt funding package
* Co's russian unit will be ultimate borrower under debt funding package which will consist of a us$42.85 million secured loan
* A portion of secured loan facility will be used to repay principal and accrued interest on certain outstanding promissory notes
* Debt funding package will also have working capital facility of us$3.5 million and a contingency facility of us$2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web