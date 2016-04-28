BRIEF-Facebook releases Global Government Requests Report

April 28 Facebook Inc

* Facebook says continue to see an increase globally in government requests for user data and content restrictions pursuant to local law

* Says government requests for account data increased by 13%, from 41,214 requests to 46,763 for second half of 2015

* Number of items restricted for violating local law increased over the first half of 2015, to 55,827 items, up from 20,568

* Facebook says one of case studies explains that increase in restricted content in 2015 H2 almost entirely due to one photo related to Nov Paris attacks

* About 60% of requests we received for user data from U.S. Authorities contained non-disclosure order that prohibited us from notifying user

* Facebook says " we support the email privacy act"

* Facebook says consistent with legal changes in U.S., updated reporting on national security requests to bands of 500 (instead of bands of 1000)

* Facebook says if a government request appears to be deficient or overly broad, "we push back hard and will fight in court, if necessary"

* In U.S., there were 19235 total requests for data, 30041 users/accounts requested in 2015 H2; in 81.41 percent of cases, some data was produced by co

* In India, there were 5,561 total requests for data, 7,018 users/accounts requested in 2015 H2; in 50.87% percent of cases, some data was produced by co

* Facebook says it restricted access to more than 32,000 copies of photo related to Nov 2015 paris attacks, in response to legal request from France

* In Russia, there were 4 total requests for data, 4 users/accounts requested in 2015 H2; no data was produced by co