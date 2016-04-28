版本:
BRIEF-Moody's reviews AbbVie's BAA1 for downgrade

April 28 Moody's:

* Moody's reviews AbbVie's BAA1 for downgrade

* Action follows the announcement that AbbVie will acquire privately-held Stemcentrx for approximately $5.8 billion in cash and stock

* Anticipates that conclusion of review will result in downgrade of AbbVie's senior unsecured rating to BAA2 from baa1, stable rating outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

