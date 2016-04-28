版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 01:13 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner sets regular qtrly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share

April 28 Time Warner Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

