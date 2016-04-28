版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Abbvie Credit rating lowered to 'A-' from 'A'

April 28 S&P

* Abbvie Inc. Corp. Credit rating lowered to 'A-' from 'A' on new acquisition plan; stable outlook Source (bit.ly/1WteRQW) Further company coverage:

