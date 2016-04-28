BRIEF-French Environment Minister: government emissions tests found 'anomalies' in cars by 8 manufacturers - Nikkei

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Nikkei:
* French Environment Minister: government emissions tests found 'anomalies' in cars by eight manufacturers - Nikkei
* French environment minister demands carmakers 'rapidly' devise plan to reduce emissions - Nikkei
* French environment minister: no defeat devices found in emissions tests - Nikkei
* Carmakers with 'anomalies' are Renault, Nissan, Fiat-Chrysler, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Opel and Ford - Nikkei
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web