BRIEF-French Environment Minister: government emissions tests found 'anomalies' in cars by 8 manufacturers - Nikkei

April 28 Nikkei:

* French Environment Minister: government emissions tests found 'anomalies' in cars by eight manufacturers - Nikkei

* French environment minister demands carmakers 'rapidly' devise plan to reduce emissions - Nikkei

* French environment minister: no defeat devices found in emissions tests - Nikkei

* Carmakers with 'anomalies' are Renault, Nissan, Fiat-Chrysler, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Opel and Ford - Nikkei