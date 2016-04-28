版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-French Environment Minister: government emissions tests found 'anomalies' in cars by 8 manufacturers - Nikkei

April 28 Nikkei:

* French Environment Minister: government emissions tests found 'anomalies' in cars by eight manufacturers - Nikkei

* French environment minister demands carmakers 'rapidly' devise plan to reduce emissions - Nikkei

* French environment minister: no defeat devices found in emissions tests - Nikkei

* Carmakers with 'anomalies' are Renault, Nissan, Fiat-Chrysler, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Opel and Ford - Nikkei

