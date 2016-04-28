版本:
BRIEF-Moody's withdraws Google's debt ratings following completion of Alphabet notes exchange

April 28 Moody's Investors Service

* Moody's withdraws Google Inc's debt ratings following completion of alphabet notes exchange Source text (bit.ly/1WtnvyU) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

