BRIEF-Align Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.50

April 28 Align Technology Inc

* Q1 revenues were up 20.5% year-over-year to $238.7 million

* Align Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.50

* Align Technology Inc sees Q2 net revenues in range of $253.3 million to $258.3 million

* Align Technology Inc sees Q2 diluted EPS in range of $0.46 to $0.49.