Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Align Technology Inc
* Q1 revenues were up 20.5% year-over-year to $238.7 million
* Align Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.50
* Align Technology Inc sees Q2 net revenues in range of $253.3 million to $258.3 million
* Align Technology Inc sees Q2 diluted EPS in range of $0.46 to $0.49. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web