BRIEF-Insight Enterprises Q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 28 Insight Enterprises Inc :

* Insight Enterprises Inc Reports First Quarter 2016 Results

* Sees Fy 2016 Shr $2.25 to $2.35

* Q1 Sales fell 4 pct to $1.17 Bln

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 Excluding Items

* Recorded $1.4 mln in severance and restructuring expenses in Q1 Of 2016

* Q1 Shr View $0.28, Rev View $1.20 Bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

