2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Hi Crush Partners Q1 revenue $52.1 mln

April 28 Hi Crush Partners LP :

* Q1 revenue $52.1 million versus $102.1 million

* Q1 loss per limited partner unit $1.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

