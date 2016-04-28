版本:
BRIEF-Groupon Inc says CFO Randolfi to get annual base salary of $425,000

April 28 Groupon Inc

* Groupon inc says CFO Randolfi will receive annual base salary of $425,000, and be eligible for annual performance bonus with target amount of $425,000 Source text: 1.usa.gov/247kzho Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

