版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-PHH Corp to reduce number of directors to seven

April 28 Phh Corp :

* Board took action to reduce number of directors constituting entire board from nine directors to seven directors - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐