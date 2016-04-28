版本:
BRIEF-Your Community Bankshares Q1 earnings per share $0.67

April 28 Your Community Bankshares Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Your community Bankshares inc says tangible book value per common share was $22.60 as of march 31, 2016 as compared to $21.57 at December 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (1.usa.gov/247qUti) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

