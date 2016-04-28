版本:
BRIEF-B/E Aerospace board chairman Amin Khoury's 2015 total compensation $9.2 mln

April 28 B/E Aerospace Inc :

* Board chairman amin khoury's 2015 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $15.6 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Chief executive officer werner lieberherr's 2016 target total compensation is $6.7 million versus $8.4 million in 2015

* Board chairman amin khoury's 2016 total compensation target under new program is $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

