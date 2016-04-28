版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Union CWA district responds to Verizon's proposal

April 28 Union CWA

* Union CWA district responds to Verizon's proposal

* The union is currently considering its next steps in the bargaining process Further company coverage:

