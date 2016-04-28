版本:
BRIEF-TFS Financial reports March-qtr earnings of $0.07/share

April 28 Tfs Financial Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07; qtrly net interest income $67.8 million versus $67.4 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/247kbQ0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

