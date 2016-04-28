版本:
BRIEF-Medivation CEO total 2015 compensation $9.6 million

April 28 Medivation Inc :

* Ceo david hung's total 2015 compensation $9.6 million versus $10.6 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

