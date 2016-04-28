版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Nabors Industries CEO's 2015 total compensation was $27.7 mln vs $14.8 mln in 2014

April 28 Nabors Industries Ltd

* Ceo Anthony G. Petrello 2015 total compensation of $27.7 million versus $14.8 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Says CFO William J. Restrepo fy 2015 total compensation $5.4 million versus $7.2 million in fy 2014 Source text [ID:1.usa.gov/1NE1tYC] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐