版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum sets regular qtrly dividend of $0.75/share

April 28 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.75/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

