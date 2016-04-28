版本:
BRIEF-Demand Media says CEO Moriarty's 2015 total compensation was $645,527

April 28 Demand Media Inc

* CEO Sean Moriarty 2015 total compensation was $645,527 versus $6.5 million in 2014 - sec filing

* CEO Sean Moriarty 2014 total compensation included $6.1 million in option awards - sec filing Source (bit.ly/1STOsN0) Further company coverage:

