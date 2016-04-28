版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Apple files for debt shelf offering; size undisclosed

April 28 Apple Inc

* Files for debt shelf offering ; size undisclosed Source (bit.ly/1N44EJc) Further company coverage:

