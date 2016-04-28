BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics gets FDA emergency use authorization for Zika test

April 28 Quest Diagnostics Inc :

* Received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Zika virus RNA qualitative real-time RT-PCR test

* Plans to make new test broadly available to physicians for patient testing, including in Puerto Rico, early in week of may 2, 2016

* Plans to offer serological testing capabilities that have received EUA from FDA to complement its new molecular zika test service