版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 00:46 BJT

BRIEF-Virgin America says Alaska deal does not solve the capacity constraint

April 28 Virgin America Inc

* Alaska deal does not solve the capacity or the gate constraint and the capacity constraint issues - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐