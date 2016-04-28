版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Ocwen fulfills Consumer Relief Requirements of National Mortgage Settlement

April 28 Ocwen Financial Corp :

* Ocwen exceeds Consumer Relief Requirements of National Mortgage Settlement

* Under terms of NMS, Ocwen was required to provide $2 billion in principal reductions to homeowners at risk of foreclosure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐