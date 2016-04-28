版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway to hold 2016 annual shareholders meeting on April 30

April 28 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Will hold its 2016 annual shareholders meeting on saturday april 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

