公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Fitch: Comcast's ratings unaffected by Dreamworks acquisition

April 28 Comcast Corp

* Fitch: Comcast's ratings unaffected by Dreamworks acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

