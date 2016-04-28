版本:
BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises declared quarterly dividend of $0.355/share

April 28 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc :

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share, which will be paid on June 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

