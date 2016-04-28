版本:
BRIEF-Celgene Corp CEO FY 2015 total compensation $22.5 mln

April 28 Celgene Corp :

* Ceo robert hugin's fy 2015 total compensation $22.5 million versus $24.2 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

