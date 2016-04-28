BRIEF-HMS Holdings announces settlement of trade secret litigation

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Hms Holdings Corp :
* Hms holdings corp. Announces settlement of trade secret litigation
* Says has entered into settlement agreements with public consulting group, inc. And various individuals
* Says in addition, settlements will result in dismissal of all pending cases or appeals between parties
* Pcg has also agreed to withdraw any pending tpl bids, bid protests and/or contract negotiations, including with state of new jersey
* Pcg agreed for 7 yrs until april 2023 not to develop, plan, market, provide, offer, sell any TPL services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing