2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Arc Logistics declares cash distribution of $0.44/unit

April 28 Arc Logistics Partners Lp :

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.44 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

