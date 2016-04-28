版本:
BRIEF-Midwestone Financial Group Q1 earnings per share $0.49

April 28 Midwestone Financial Group Inc

* Says net interest income of $25.6 million for the first quarter of 2016 increased $11.3 million, or 79.4%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 Source - 1.usa.gov/1pLsZIl Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

