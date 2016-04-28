版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $750 mln

April 28 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/247qC5K Further company coverage:

