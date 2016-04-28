版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-SLM Corp says CEO's FY 2015 total compensation was $5.2 mln

April 28 SLM Corp :

* Says CEO Raymond J. Quinlan FY 2015 total compensation $5.2 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/24ntfwW Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐