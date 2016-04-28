版本:
BRIEF-Priceline Group Inc says former CEO's 2015 compensation was $15 mln

April 28 Priceline Group Inc :

* Says former CEO Darren Huston's 2015 total compensation was $15 million versus $22 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WVBFcN Further company coverage:

