BRIEF-T-Mobile US CEO 2015 total compensation was $24.5 million

April 28 T-mobile US Inc :

* Ceo john legere's 2015 total compensation was $24.5 million versus $18.6 million in 2014

* Says cfo j. Braxton carter fy 2015 total compensation $7.5 million versus $2.1 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo j. Braxton carter fy 2015 total compensation includes $3.9 million in stock awards

* Mobile us inc says coo g. Michael sievert's 2015 total compensation was $8 million versus $2.6 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

